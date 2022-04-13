Kind youngster donates 100 Easter eggs to Cleckheaton Food Bank

Blake Lazonby delivered 100 Easter eggs to Cleckheaton Food Bank

Blake Lazonby has been collecting the chocolate treats in the run-up to Easter, and they will now be distributed to families in the local community.

Blake received support from CTS Supplies, Blake’s Office Supplies and Aldi in Batley, and the food bank team has also thanked Tesco in Cleckheaton and Morrisons in Heckmondwike for their direct donations.

A Cleckheaton Food Bank spokesperson said: "In a small way we want to make Easter a happy occasion for everyone.

"Our lovely volunteer team had already collected and packed Easter treats for children when a local lad, Blake Lazonby, delivered 100 Easter eggs that he had collected.

"We will now be sending Easter eggs out to everyone we deliver to this week."

As the cost of living crisis continues, Cleckheaton Food Bank is now at its maximum capacity, with no sign of the demand easing anytime soon.

The spokesperson said: "Volunteers are doing a fabulous job in difficult circumstances and fundraising is key to our ability to deliver for the rest of the year.

"The wonderful people of Cleckheaton still drop in donations most days we are open - we are very grateful for all the help we get.

"We recently had a donation for a lady who had saved money on not ordering takeaway and bought donations for us with what she saved!