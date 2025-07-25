Jorgie Langford, who is six years old, has been raising money for the British Heart Foundation after her grandad, Stephen Langford, 63, sadly passed away nearly a year ago after suffering a heart attack.

A popular family man who died suddenly last September will be remembered at an upcoming fun day in Dewsbury next month - helped organised by his “kind and caring” six-year-old granddaughter.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jorgie Langford has been raising money for the British Heart Foundation after her grandad, Stephen Langford, 63, sadly passed away nearly a year ago after suffering a heart attack.

The youngster has set up fundraising stalls at classic car show events at Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park, Walton in Wakefield, and at Squires in Leeds over the past few weeks by encouraging people to guess the name of a teddy and estimate how many sweets are in a jar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family - including Jorgie’s parents, Jenni and Jason, and brothers Connor and Ben - is now preparing for the Stephen Langford Memorial Day, which is due to be held on Sunday, August 31, at Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club.

Jorgie with her family at one of the car shows shere she has been raising money for the British Heart Foundation.

The special event, which will run from 11am to 3pm, will include an 11-a-side football tournament, stalls, a tombola, bouncy castle and face painting, with all proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation.

Jorgie said: “I want to raise money for the heart foundation because of what happened to my grandad.

“I want to try and help save lives.”

A “proud” Jenni Langford, Jorgie’s mum, said:

The family is now preparing for the Stephen Langford Memorial Day, which is due to be held on Sunday, August 31, at Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club.

“This was the first loss that Jorgie had experienced and after seeing other members of the family doing some campaigning, Jorgie decided she wanted to get in on the fundraising and we thought of some ways she could help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we are in the process of planning this big family fun day. We are all so proud of her. She is aware of helping others, she knows the needs of the community and always wants to give something back.

“She is naturally very kind, caring and considerate of others. She loves helping others. She understands the concept of giving to charity and is always willing to help through old toys and clothes to pass on to other children to enjoy.”

Asked about Jorgie’s relationship with her grandad, who was well known in Huddersfield and Halifax having owned a washer shop business for over 30 years, Jenni said:

Jorgie with her grandfather Stephen.

“They were really close. We are quite a tight-knit family anyway. He was a big family man. Family was everything to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Grandad Stephen and Grandma Joanne would look after Jorgie prior to her starting school every week while I was working.

“He had been such a big part of her life since she was born.”

Asked what she thought her grandad would say about her fundraising efforts, Jorgie replied:

“I think he would be happy and say ‘Jorgie, you are the best’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stephen Langford Memorial Day will take place on Sunday, August 31, at Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club, The Combs, WF12 0QL.

The British Heart Foundation is a charity which funds medical research related to heart and circulatory diseases.