Cleckheaton Food Bank volunteer Stephen Archer with Kim Leadbeater MP. Photo by Roger Moody/Cleckheaton Food Bank.

Kim Leadbeater has praised the “generous” volunteers at Cleckheaton Food Bank after seeing them prepare parcels for those in need at Christmas.

The MP for Spen Valley visited the food bank on Friday, December 20 to thank its volunteers for their hard work throughout the year.

Kim said: “I am very proud to support Cleckheaton Food Bank and the vital work it does helping people throughout the year, including at Christmas time.

“The volunteers are fantastic and do so much to support people in need.

“My team and I were pleased to make donations to several local food banks and to pass on the winter warm packs we had been given by Northern Gas Network.

“It is a sad state of affairs that we seem to have more and more food banks in our communities across the country, but I am always so impressed by the many generous people who donate items and those who give up their time to volunteer.”

Cleckheaton Food Bank - run by 50 kind-hearted volunteers - started as an emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic but has had to continue due to demand from local people who are continuing to struggle with the cost of living.

A spokesperson for the food bank said: “We have been contacted by more and more local people in recent months, who are facing choices between heating or eating.

“It's exceptionally busy now, and volunteers are going the extra mile to make sure that no-one goes hungry over Christmas.”

The food bank offers short-term help - a maximum of six food parcels - which are delivered to clients’ homes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Cleckheaton Food Bank can be contacted by phone and WhatsApp (07955 732598), or via Facebook.