The Crescent & Co CIC, on Station Road in Batley, is a Care Quality Commission registered domiciliary care service that supports children and adults in the Kirklees, Calderdale, Leeds, and Wakefield areas in their homes.

It was founded in 2021 by Paula Chamberlain, herself a carer, to offer carefully crafted care from birth to end of life, and to combat isolation and loneliness by creating ways for people to socialise by improving their own mental or physical well-being.

Following her visit Kim said: “The Crescent is a great place doing brilliant work around care for people of all ages. Paula and her team recognise the need for well-being and self-care, and have created a unique space to support people by offering a great range of activities and services.

“It’s a place that brings people together and it has a very special feel. Paula has done an inspirational job of creating a real haven where everyone is welcome.”

Kim spoke to a number of people who were at the Crescent for “Wonderful Wednesday”.

One woman said: “I came here because I was struggling with my mental health. I’m here most days because I feel safe and comfortable. My confidence has increased and I have made some really good friends.”

Another added: “The Crescent is a really special place. I have been caring for my husband for 29 years, and I come here because I know that I can always get a hug and a smile.”

Kim is co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Tackling Loneliness and Connected Communities, which encourages the government to support people with their health and well-being, and to develop a considered strategy that addresses social connection and mental health concerns.

Founder Paula Chamberlain said: “It was a pleasure to have Kim visit us. She really supports us and regularly shares our story, which is amazing and what we really need right now.

“We do lots in our local community and have such a beautiful space to share with everyone. Some people haven’t heard about us and we feel everyone should, as we can help in so many ways.