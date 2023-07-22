News you can trust since 1858
Kim Leadbeater praises Batley and Spen summer fayres and local groups for being ‘at the heart of our communities’

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has spoken of her pleasure at seeing so many summer fayres and community events bringing people together as the holiday period approaches.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

In recent days she has attended the Birkenshaw Village Association Summer Fayre, Scholes Lunch Club and a fundraising coffee morning at St Andrews Church in Liversedge.

Kim said: “It was great to see so many excellent stalls and entertainment in Birkenshaw and the sun eventually came out too. It was a pleasure to chat to local residents, businesses and groups including Andy’s Man Club, West Yorkshire Police, Outback Beez, the Yorkshire Chocolatier, Birkenshaw Primary School, Kirkwood Hospice, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and many more.

“At Scholes Lunch Club the inspirational Margaret Webster and her team of dedicated volunteers provide a delicious two course lunch, fun, friendship, guest speakers and entertainment for local residents.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has spoken of her pleasure at seeing so many summer fayres and community events bringing people together as the holiday period approaches.
“And The Haven will be a brilliant new housing facility for older people in Liversedge, so I was delighted to support St Andrew’s fundraising efforts.”

The MP also said the gatherings gave residents of all ages an opportunity to meet new people and to find out more about what’s going on locally.

“These kinds of groups and organisations are at the heart of our communities and I pay tribute to all the organisers for their commitment, time and effort.”

Related topics:Kim LeadbeaterBatleyLiversedge