After a local launch of the Great Spring Clean in Heckmondwike on Friday, March 17, litter picks and clean-ups took place in Batley, Birkenshaw, Birstall, Cleckheaton, East Bierley, Gomersal, and Oakenshaw.

People of all ages joined in the campaign along with schools, businesses and groups including Keep Hecky Tidy, East Bierley Village Preservation Society, Birkenshaw Village Association, Cleckheaton in Bloom, Rotary Club of Birstall Luddites, and Oakenshaw Residents’ Association.

The events in towns and villages across Batley and Spen formed part of the Great British Spring Clean, a national campaign organised by Keep Britain Tidy that ran until Sunday, April 2.

250 people across Batley and Spen have collected more than 250 bags of rubbish at a string of events over the last three weeks.

Ms Leadbeater, who is chair of the Tidy Britain All-Party Parliamentary Group, gave her backing to the campaign that urged people to pledge to pick up a bag of litter to tidy where they live.

She launched the Great British Spring Clean in Westminster – with the help of the Wombles.

Reacting to the success of the litter picks, which aside from bulging bags of rubbish also saw volunteers removing fly-tipped bikes, a fridge and an iron, Ms Leadbeater said: “That’s a wrap for the Great Batley and Spen Spring Clean.

“It has been a full-on few weeks with clean-ups taking place all across Batley and Spen.

“Huge thanks to everyone who gave their time, enthusiasm, and energy to this very worthwhile campaign.

“Whilst these fantastic litter heroes are to be applauded, it would be much easier if individuals and businesses all did their bit to keep our towns, villages, and streets safe and clean.

“There is clearly an appetite to continue this great work, so this campaign won’t be a one-off. In fact, new events are already being planned, including in Birstall in mid-July.

“Let’s work together to keep our area tidy by stopping fly-tipping and dropping rubbish.”

Others that took part in the Batley and Spen campaign included BBG Academy, Friends of Batley Station (FOBS), Heckmondwike Grammar School, Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School, Millbridge Primary Academy, Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Academy, Birstall Community Trust, Birstall in Bloom, Birstall Chamber of Trade as well as Keep Britain Tidy, McDonald’s, KFC, and PepsiCo.

Kirklees Council and Natural Kirklees also loaned equipment.

