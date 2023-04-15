News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
12 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
14 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
14 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
14 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
15 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Kim Leadbeater MP praises Birkenshaw teacher who has pledged to run the London Marathon for the Jo Cox Foundation

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has praised a “brilliant” schoolteacher who is taking on the London Marathon to raise money for the Jo Cox Foundation.

By Jessica Barton
Published 15th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Clare Sanderson, who teaches at BBG Academy on Bradford Road in Birkenshaw, has previously taken part in the Run for Jo, which takes place annually at Oakwell Hall in Birstall to remember Jo Cox.

However, this year Clare will be taking on the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23, to raise vital funds for the foundation set up in remembrance of the late Batley and Spen MP who was murdered in 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clare said: “Every year in June we get together and Run for Jo in the local park, so this year I’ve decided to run a little bit further for Jo too!

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Clare Sanderson (centre).Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Clare Sanderson (centre).
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Clare Sanderson (centre).
Most Popular

“This is the longest Run for Jo I’ll ever do. I promise I’ll give it my best shot. I won’t be the fastest in the race by a long shot, but I’ll run with every bit of my heart and soul.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am delighted that Clare has decided to go for the big one, and to run the London Marathon to raise money in memory of my sister Jo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Clare has already smashed her target, which is brilliant, but what is equally as impressive is that she is broadening her sporting horizons and tackling something that is significantly bigger than she has ever attempted before.

“I’m incredibly impressed – and so pleased that her focus is on supporting the Jo Cox Foundation, which is obviously very close to me and my family.”

With just over one week to go Claire has already raised a staggering £692 for the Jo Cox Foundation, which is an incredible 275 per cent above her target of £250.

To donate towards Claire's fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clare-sanderson14?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=clare-sanderson14&utm_campaign=pfp-tweet&utm_term=f6b12a65750140018c5c350b7e3a96e3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Run for Jo is a 6.5km cross-country challenge followed by a 2.5km family fun run.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, June 25, at Oakwell Hall in Birstall.

For more information about the Run for Jo, visit https://racebest.com/races/runforjo2023

Read More
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater calls for the 300-year-old Oakenshaw Cross to ...
Related topics:Kim LeadbeaterJo Cox