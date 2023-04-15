Clare Sanderson, who teaches at BBG Academy on Bradford Road in Birkenshaw, has previously taken part in the Run for Jo, which takes place annually at Oakwell Hall in Birstall to remember Jo Cox.

However, this year Clare will be taking on the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23, to raise vital funds for the foundation set up in remembrance of the late Batley and Spen MP who was murdered in 2016.

Clare said: “Every year in June we get together and Run for Jo in the local park, so this year I’ve decided to run a little bit further for Jo too!

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Clare Sanderson (centre).

“This is the longest Run for Jo I’ll ever do. I promise I’ll give it my best shot. I won’t be the fastest in the race by a long shot, but I’ll run with every bit of my heart and soul.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am delighted that Clare has decided to go for the big one, and to run the London Marathon to raise money in memory of my sister Jo.

“Clare has already smashed her target, which is brilliant, but what is equally as impressive is that she is broadening her sporting horizons and tackling something that is significantly bigger than she has ever attempted before.

“I’m incredibly impressed – and so pleased that her focus is on supporting the Jo Cox Foundation, which is obviously very close to me and my family.”

With just over one week to go Claire has already raised a staggering £692 for the Jo Cox Foundation, which is an incredible 275 per cent above her target of £250.

To donate towards Claire's fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clare-sanderson14?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=clare-sanderson14&utm_campaign=pfp-tweet&utm_term=f6b12a65750140018c5c350b7e3a96e3

The Run for Jo is a 6.5km cross-country challenge followed by a 2.5km family fun run.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, June 25, at Oakwell Hall in Birstall.