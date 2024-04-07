Kim Leadbeater MP congratulates her former Spen Valley hockey team-mates on their league championship win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Batley and Spen MP, who played hockey locally for many years, said it was a “fantastic result” for her former team-mates.

They secured their victory on the last day of the season by beating Halifax 2-0.

Since September, the Spen Valley Ladies played the length and breadth of Yorkshire, picking up wins along the way and losing only four games all season, while picking up a positive goal difference of 48 goals.

Spen Valley Ladies hockey team celebrate being crowned champions

Team captain Ange said: “Mid-season it wasn’t looking like a title was possible, but we kept on going, digging deep and grinding out some difficult wins.

"With a couple of slip-ups from our two closest challengers, Bridlington and Leeds University, this opened the door for Spen Valley to triumph.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “I have always loved hockey, having played it for over 30 years. I’m absolutely delighted to see the ladies achieve such a fantastic result.

"Sport and physical activity can play a massive role in supporting people’s health and well-being – physically, mentally and socially – so it’s great to see such inspirational performances from local teams that help encourage more people to stay active.”

Anyone who is interested in joining Spen Valley Ladies next season can get in touch with Ange on 07791 216422.