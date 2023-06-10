Kim, who has a background in PE and fitness, was delighted to accept an invitation to visit the club at Carters Fields.

Following an enjoyable kickabout with players Kim paid tribute to the dedicated coaches and volunteers who give up their time every week, as well as the talented young footballers themselves.

She said: “As well as taking part in training there were some really good discussions about the importance of grassroots and community sport for physical and mental health, and to keep young people on the right path.

Kim Leadbeater visited Batley’s Mount Pleasant FC

“There is also a vital need to properly fund and maintain local facilities.