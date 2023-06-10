News you can trust since 1858
Kim Leadbeater ‘delighted to see vibrant club’ as she visits Batley’s Mount Pleasant FC

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has continued to show her support for local sports clubs by joining in a training session with Mount Pleasant Juniors in Batley.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Kim, who has a background in PE and fitness, was delighted to accept an invitation to visit the club at Carters Fields.

Following an enjoyable kickabout with players Kim paid tribute to the dedicated coaches and volunteers who give up their time every week, as well as the talented young footballers themselves.

She said: “As well as taking part in training there were some really good discussions about the importance of grassroots and community sport for physical and mental health, and to keep young people on the right path.

Kim Leadbeater visited Batley’s Mount Pleasant FCKim Leadbeater visited Batley’s Mount Pleasant FC
“There is also a vital need to properly fund and maintain local facilities.

“I was delighted to see such a vibrant club in my constituency of Batley and Spen, and will continue to do all I can to champion the power of sport and physical activity at a local and national level.”

