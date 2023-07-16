News you can trust since 1858
Kim Leadbeater chooses winners at East Bierley Village Scarecrow Festival

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater spent a fun morning judging entries in a scarecrow festival organised by East Bierley Village Preservation Society.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The scarecrows, themed around ‘holidays’, were situated all around the village between June 25 and July 9, with Kim being asked to select a winner and two runners-up.

The society was her charity of the month during June.

She chose The Invisible Man (Peter Mortimer, first prize), The Sunbathing Couple (Paul Bostock, second prize), and The Pony (Cliffhollins Riding School, third prize).

Kim said: “I love being out and about in the constituency, and it was great fun judging the scarecrow festival.

“A number of the entries had suffered a little from the effects of an early morning storm, but it was still an amazing turnout. A lot of imagination and flair had gone into the creations.

“Well done to everyone who entered for making it such a good competition and bringing such joy to the village.”

