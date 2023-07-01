Brighter Gray’s was founded by Amy Wilks as a peer support group for young people up to the age of 19 following the death, in 2021, of her daughter Lacie’s dad, Graham.

It was a response to the limited support Lacie, now eight, received in the weeks and months after losing her father.

The first Brighter Gray’s session took place in April this year and it now meets every fortnight on a Sunday, from 1pm, at the Kip McGrath Education Centre on Smithies Lane in Heckmondwike.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Brighter Gray's founder Amy Wilks and friend Kerry Littlewood.

The group provides fun activities as well as group discussions on coping with bereavement and hardships with Amy and friend Kerry Littlewood, who lost her stepdad in 2020, sharing experiences and offering advice on dealing with grief or where to turn for help.

Kim said: “Amy and Kerry are doing inspirational work with bereaved children and their families.

“They have regular meetings and are holding a free charity summer fair on Sunday, August 13. I hope people will reach out to them, and support them as they evolve.”

Amy, who lives in Mirfield, said: “I needed to fill a gap because there was just no support around in the local area.

“It’s been two-and-a-half years since Lacie’s dad passed away. She’s only recently had three counselling sessions. That’s how long it’s taken for us to find some support.

“That’s such a long time for an eight-year-old. In fact, the whole family has been struggling.”

Kerry added: “There are seven regular attendees at the Heckmondwike meetings as well as other people who drop in when they need to. Four other families have been in touch, prompting us to expand the group to include those that have lost grandparents and siblings.

“The next step is to pursue charitable status – and potentially to open a second group in the Huddersfield area.”