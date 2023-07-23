The MP, who has a background in sport and physical education and now trains with the women’s parliamentary football team, supported a number of outdoor activities last Sunday following the success of her annual Great Health and Wellbeing Get Together and Run For Jo earlier this month.

She attended Heckmondwike Petanque Club for the Yorkshire Open Mixed Triples competition, where she was joined by local councillor Viv Kendrick, while enjoying boules, banter and bacon butties with the volunteers and local residents as teams from across the country and abroad competed on the green.

Kim then headed to Batley for the first ever Mount Pleasant Junior FC football gala at Hyrstlands Park. As well as the many children enjoying playing, supported by their families and coaches, there was a wide variety of stalls and activities.

She finished her sporting day at Liversedge Tennis Club just as the Wimbledon men’s final was reaching its climax.

Kim said: “I know the power of sport and what it can do not only to keep people of all ages fit and well, but also to help bind our communities together in a shared love of games.

“My health and wellbeing agenda at Westminster has sport and physical activity at its heart and it was great to see the benefits on display in the constituency once again this weekend.

