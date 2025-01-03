Key bus route between Dewsbury and Wakefield saved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key bus route between Dewsbury and Wakefield has been saved after being withdrawn by bus operator Arriva.

Arriva took the decision to withdraw its Dewsbury to Wakefield service in its latest round of cuts, but the West Yorkshire Combined Authority has been able to retender the service so passengers do not lose out.

Yorkshire Buses will now run the service, which connects Wakefield, Kirkhamgate, Batley, Dewsbury and District Hospital, and Dewsbury.

A revised timetable will be introduced from Sunday, January 5, providing better coordination with the 213 service between Dewsbury, the hospital, and Batley.

One journey in each direction will operate via Woodkirk Academy during school times, and late afternoon journeys will also serve Kirkhamgate.

And the Combined Authority will also fund new evening services on the route – with four additional journeys in each direction.

An enhanced Sunday service, which will operate every hour, will also be introduced using the funding.

The Combined Authority is looking at other ways it can support other socially necessary services to continue running.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “I am delighted we have been able to step in and work with Yorkshire Buses to save a service that is so important to so many people.

“This is just one example of how we are taking control of services to support passengers who are being let down by Arriva’s appalling bus cuts.

"While we are working at pace to bring buses back under public control, this shows we are committed to keeping West Yorkshire connected in the here and now."

Managing Director of Yorkshire Buses Steve Carr said: “We are excited to help re-launch the 212 with increased services, helping to improve connectivity across West Yorkshire.

“We have been busy preparing for the start of services on Sunday, January 5, with 11 new team members joining us, and we are looking forward to restoring and improving this important link.”

To check the new service timetable, click here.