Keep Britain Tidy urges Heckmondwike residents to sign the 'Poo Promise' as it tackles dog fouling hotspots around the town

Heckmondwike residents have spoken out about the problem of dog poo blighting their streets and parks.

The Love Where You Live Heckmondwike campaign is calling on dog owners to sign the “Poo Promise” – a pledge to always pick up after their pets – helping to tackle local hotspots and restore pride in the town.

Keep Britain Tidy has identified the town’s hotspots for the issue, which include places near schools and recreation grounds.

One resident said: “I often see dog poo on the Greenway, or just the bags that people have discarded in the hedgerows or on the footpath. It's so lazy and unnecessary.”

A 'Dog Poo Fairy' stall at Heckmondwike Market encouraged pet owners to sign the 'Poo Promise'

Another said: “I see it on every walk, unfortunately. There is no excuse to not pick it up, or to pick it up and throw the bag where it does not belong.

“It’s not only a nuisance, it is a health risk to humans, wildlife and pets.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive at Keep Britain Tidy, said: “Love Where You Live Heckmondwike is about restoring local pride. Together, our small actions can make a big impact.

“We want everyone to feel proud to live here, and dog owners can play their part simply by picking up after their pets.

“The message is simple: there’s no excuse for leaving dog poo behind.

“We want to make Heckmondwike’s streets and green spaces clean, safe and welcoming for everyone.

“We’re reminding dog owners, there’s no such thing as the poo fairy, and asking them to sign our ‘Poo Promise’ to pick up after their pups.”

The promise can be signed online at: keepbritaintidy.org/poopromise