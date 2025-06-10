Keep Britain Tidy partners with Spen Valley community to launch 'Love Where You Live: Heckmondwike'

A new campaign is launching this week in Heckmondwike to encourage residents to take pride in their town and tackle litter together.

The Love Where You Live: Heckmondwike initiative is inviting people to “reconnect with their community and play a part in making their environment cleaner, greener and more cared for”.

The new approach is launching amid growing concerns about litter and fly-tipping and will see a number of projects rolled out in the community over the coming months.

The first, “Bin It For Good”, launched on Tuesday, June 10, and will see local causes rewarded for responsible litter disposal.

Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for my hometown of Heckmondwike. This campaign isn’t just about litter - it’s about community transformation.

“Everyone has a role to play and I’m looking forward to seeing our brilliant local businesses, schools and residents get behind it. We want everyone to be able to say they love living here.

“The ‘Bin It For Good’ initiative is a great starting point and will not only help keep our town clean and beautiful but will help support charities that do incredible work in our community.

“I hope other towns across the country will soon be following our lead.”

Every piece of rubbish binned in Market Square’s high-visibility smart bins will count toward donations to three local charities: Rainbow Baby Bank, Brighter Grays and Magic Wishing Well – Heckmondwike Food Bank.

Over the next year, Heckmondwike will see projects ranging from school-led clean-ups and litter-picking days to business partnerships and initiatives tackling specific issues such as dog mess, fly-tipping and cigarette litter.

The aim is “to empower the community with the tools they need to help make a real difference”.

Coun Amanda Pinnock, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for communities and environment, said: “We’re working towards making Heckmondwike town centre better for everyone, with our Heckmondwike Blueprint schemes already beginning to take shape and benefitting local people.

“Campaigns like this will help to ensure the town centre remains a pleasant, enjoyable place to be long after these investments come to fruition.

“The reality is the costs of ‘cleaning up’ litter and fly-tipping means less money for vital services.

“This campaign is like setting the reset button on our town and we are delighted to have the support of behaviour change experts, Keep Britain Tidy, who have some brilliant tried and tested ideas that our community can embrace.

“Being able to address the issue of litter without putting any additional strain on services is truly welcomed and we are excited to see what we can achieve in partnership with the community of Heckmondwike.”

Businesses, community groups, schools, nurseries and individuals can all sign up to the project.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive at Keep Britain Tidy, said: “A clean and tidy environment on people’s doorsteps can improve feelings of well-being, pride and community cohesion and is also likely to reduce anti-social behaviour – this is possible if everyone pulls together.

“There is a strong public desire to ‘turn off the tap’ of litter, rather than ‘mop up the problem’ and we’re really encouraged that nearly half of Heckmondwike residents told us they’re willing to take action to make a difference.”