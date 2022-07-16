Judges praise Dewsbury care home's garden as one of the top five in the UK

Care referral platform TrustedCare held a "Summer Care Home Garden Competition", challenging care homes from across the country to showcase their gardens and share what made them so special.

Care homes from across the country entered the competition, and were judged on their gardening initiatives, feedback from residents and staff in the home, and how aesthetically pleasing they were.

Residents, staff and the local community had all pulled together this year to brighten up the garden at Ashworth Grange, in honour of their resident and "head gardener", William "Bill" Atkinson, who sadly passed away at the age of 94 last year.

June Stephenson in the garden at Ashworth Grange care home, Dewsbury

Colette Senior, the lifestyle manager at Ashworth Grange, said: "Bill spent most of his time in the care home’s garden during his time living with us, and took so much pride in making everything look beautiful for his fellow residents and their families to enjoy.

"Our residents still talk about him today when they sit in the garden. He was such a huge part of the Ashworth Grange family, so it was wonderful to be able to win this competition for him."

Ashworth Grange and four other care homes were selected as winning entries, and were all featured in TrustedCare’s "Top 5 Care Home Gardens in the UK" article.

Summer Care Home Garden Competition judge, Naomi Cooper, said: "We are delighted to announce Ashworth Grange as one of the well-deserving winners of our Summer Care Home Garden Competition.

"Ashworth Grange's many wonderful gardening initiatives made their entry stand out.

"We loved hearing about their outdoor entertainment area with a bar named the 'Tipsy Bar' by residents, and the way that they have innovatively recycled materials to help brighten up areas of the garden.