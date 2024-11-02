Jordans Solicitors in Dewsbury joins Free Will Writing Service to support The Kirkwood

By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 16:30 BST
A Dewsbury law firm has pledged its support to The Kirkwood.

Jordans Solicitors has joined the Free Will Writing Service, by offering staff time and expertise to write wills for free every month.

In addition, the wills and probate team is offering 10 per cent off wills for all staff, patients, families and contacts of the hospice, and has also joined the Kirkwood Business Movement.

Lisa McGirr, deputy head of private client department at Jordans Solicitors, said: “I have personally witnessed the exceptional work of the hospice, with my father using their services a few years ago.

Jordans Solicitors in Dewsbury ran a coffee morning to help raise funds for Kirkwood Hospice

“The help and care we received, not just for my dad, but for our whole family, was incredible and I cannot thank the hospice enough.

“The work they do is amazing and I, along with my colleagues, are incredibly proud to be able to support The Kirkwood in any way we can.”

Beverley Shaw, business development manager from The Kirkwood, said: “We are delighted to have the support of Jordans Solicitors, both in relation to their membership to The Kirkwood Business Movement but also their wider support, including their will writing services.

“We know and appreciate how important having a will in place is and having this prepared by a professional and experienced company, such as Jordans Solicitors, is vital.”

The Kirkwood has been caring for people across Kirklees living with life-limiting illnesses and providing support for their families for more than 37 years.

For more information on The Kirkwood and its Free Will Writing Service, visit https://www.thekirkwood.org.uk/how-you-can-help/campaigns/makeawill

