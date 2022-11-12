Following two months of spreading joy and happiness throughout Kirklees, the Snowdogs sculptures are now being cleaned and polished to have them looking their best ahead of the next stage of their journey, which will see the pack unite for the highly anticipated Farewell Weekend.

On Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, all 67 Snowdogs will join at Kirklees College in Huddersfield for a spectacular display which is designed to demonstrate the scale of diversity and creativity behind the art trail.

The event is a completely unique way to see the full scale of incredible talent which has made the art trail possible.

The Snowdogs are now being cleaned and polished ahead of the farewell event.

Kathryn Box, events manager with The Kirkwood, said: ‘Farewell Weekend is the last chance to visit the Snowdogs, so whether you’re yet to see them, or if you are just a couple away from a full house - be sure to get a ticket!

“An event not to be missed, it is set to attract hundreds of people over the course of the weekend, all wanting to say their goodbyes to the sculptures.

“Although the Snowdogs have only been with us for a short time, they have made quite the impact.

“Adored by our community, the Snowdogs will be a fond memory, and we’re glad they have touched the hearts of so many people.”

Brenda Craven with the Snowdog outside Dewsbury Town hall.

The art trail, which started on September 2, was inspired by the much-loved animated film, The Snowman and The Snowdog and was organised by the hospice in partnership with Wild in Art and the Snowman Enterprises Ltd. The giant models were situated across Kirklees including Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Batley.

Tickets for the Farewell Weekend can be purchased on EventBrite. Tickets cost just £5, or £15 for a group of four, with under three’s free.

The money raised from ticket sales goes straight to The Kirkwood, to allow the charity to continue supporting anyone affected by a life limiting illness in Kirklees.

