The son of former Dewsbury RLFC ace and Great Britain international John Bates, Johnny, along with his brother Gareth, inherited the rugby league genes and played for local amateur side Dewsbury Norths before establishing himself as a “club legend” at Shaw Cross.

He also played for Yorkshire and represented a Great Britain All Stars side against Australia at Headingley.

Announcing his sad passing on Facebook, a family statement said:

Tributes have poured in for former Shaw Cross rugby league ‘legend’ Johnny Bates (back row, fourth from left) who has sadly passed away, aged 52. (Photo credit: Shaw Cross ARLFC Facebook)

“We are heartbroken as a family to announce that Johnny passed away very peacefully at home.

“He handled his illness like he did a rugby match. He ran straight at it head on, smashing it for as long as he could until full time.

“He was and always will be our hero.”

Mick Turner, vice chairman of Shaw Cross club where Johnny played, coached and was a member of the committee, said:

“He was a lovely lad, a really nice lad to speak to and get on with. He’d do anything for anybody. He had a heart of gold.

“He was a good rugby player. He’d run and tackle all day. He had a big heart.

“Everybody at Shaw Cross is saddened about Johnny and he will be sadly missed.”

A statement from the club on Facebook added:

“Everyone at Shaw Cross Sharks is devastated to share the news of the passing of club legend Johnny Bates.

“‘Horse’ served the club with distinction as a player for a number of years, before holding a coaching role and he continued to support us until the end.

“Johnny was as soft as a brush off the field, but as tough as they come on it and he faced his illness with the same grit and determination that he showed as a player.

“We’d like to send our best wishes to Dawn and the family, as well as Johnny’s many friends.”