People are being encouraged to attend the Dewsbury West jobs, careers and volunteering fair later this month.

The event is due to take place at the Salfia Center on Stoney Bank Street in Dewsbury on Thursday, October 20, between noon and 6pm, where people will have the opportunity to apply directly for vacancies, talk with employers and receive feedback on CVs, as well as being able to discuss career aspirations.

Confirmed stall holders include Kirklees Council, Kirklees College, Third Sector Leaders Kirklees and Oxfam and the event – helped set up by the 20:20 Foundation Trust and partners including organisations S2R and TSL – is open to anyone.

Councillor for Dewsbury West, Darren O’Donovan, said: “This is a great opportunity to make a difference in your life and to look at new opportunities that can be presented to you.

Darren O'Donovan, Councillor for Dewsbury West

“Even if you are working there are opportunities for you to develop your skills and contribute to your community.”