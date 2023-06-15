Inspired by the message from her very first speech in Parliament - “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us” - next weekend will be the seventh annual Great Get Together (June 23 to 25), in which hundreds of community events around the UK will celebrate “her message of unity over division.”

Next weekend’s Great Get Together, in association with The Jo Cox Foundation, will involve over 400 events that not only support those attending to connect with others, but also build the confidence and skills of those organising them. Many of those volunteers who ran a Great Get Together for the first time in 2017 are still running an annual event seven years later.

Local events scheduled include the Run for Jo at Oakwell Hall on Sunday, June 25 and the Batley Bake Off which will take place at Batley Multi Academy Trust on Sunday, July 23, where homemade cakes will be judged.

Pictured here are Jo Cox's parents and sister, Gordon, Jean and Kim Leadbeater at the Great Get Together outdoor community service at All Saints Church in Batley in 2028.

Rt Hon Jacqui Smith, Chair of The Jo Cox Foundation, said:

“Those of us who knew Jo remember her endless passion and energy, particularly for bringing people together, and the Great Get Together is an opportunity for us all to celebrate her life and values.

“It is incredible to see how her message of unity over division continues to inspire people to come together and we can’t wait to see the real difference these Great Get Together events make to people’s lives next weekend.”

Other events taking place this June include a cross-party Great Get Together in the Houses of Parliament and a trip from Batley to Wensleydale that will allow people from different backgrounds to connect on a visit to the Yorkshire Dales. In North Kensington, the charity Nova will run a Great Get Together to not only commemorate the anniversary of the Grenfell fire but also to celebrate the power of connection and togetherness to heal and strengthen society.

Friday, June 16, will mark seven years since Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency of Batley and Spen.

Su Moore, CEO of The Jo Cox Foundation, said:

“With Jo Cox’s ‘more in common’ message at the heart of them, Great Get Together events provide a vital social space where people from different backgrounds can come together, get to know each other, and - in many cases - begin friendships.

“Over the last seven years, millions of people have taken part in the Great Get Together. Next weekend we’ll see hundreds of events taking place across the country, and anyone can join in, either by hosting your own or by joining one in your area.”