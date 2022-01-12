Jo Cox Foundation launches campaign to tackle loneliness

Su Moore, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation

The charity, established in the memory of the Batley and Spen MP murdered in her constituency in 2016, is hoping to tackle isolation and the taboo around talking about it by launching the Great Winter Get Together.

According to its research, 91 per cent of young people in the UK believe there is a stigma when it comes to talking about loneliness.

Only a quarter of Britons would feel comfortable telling someone if they were feeling lonely, even though almost half said they would feel positive if a friend or family member approached them to talk about it.

Su Moore, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation, said: “At this difficult time of the year, we need to have the courage to talk about loneliness, even if it feels uncomfortable.

“Our research shows that among young people, the most helpful way to tackle loneliness is the support of friends and family so we want everyone to know there’s no shame in sharing.”

“That’s why from January 17 Janaury 30, we’re asking people to get involved with the Great Winter Get Together by taking action in their lives. That could look like checking in with a friend who’s going through a big life change, bringing up the topic in your new parents group, organising a walk in your community, or simply letting someone you trust know when you’re feeling lonely.