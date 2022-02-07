Jet2.com announces return of flights to Iceland from Leeds Bradford Airport

Passengers will be able to fly to Iceland from Leeds Bradford Airport with Jet2.com from February 17

A flight will depart from Leeds Bradford Airport on Thursday, February 17, marking the start of the airline and UK’s largest operator of city breaks to Europe operating a series of dedicated flights and trips to the Nordic island from the base.

As the only airline and tour operator to operate to Iceland from Leeds Bradford Airport, this route is exclusive to Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks is operating five dedicated trips to Iceland this winter from Leeds Bradford Airport, including two four-night trips on February 17 and 21, one four-night trip on March 17, one three-night trip on April 4 and one four-night trip on April 7, offering customers the opportunity to see the Northern Lights and the abundance of natural wonders that Iceland has to offer.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be resuming our programme of dedicated trips to Iceland from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"As travel starts to return to normal, we are seeing strong demand for flights and holidays to this bucket list destination as customers in the region look to make the most of being able to enjoy the unrivalled natural wonders of Iceland once again.

"With a choice of five once-in-a-lifetime trips available from Leeds Bradford Airport, our customers have the biggest and best flexibility when it comes to visiting the Nordic island with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks.”