Jet2 adds extra flights to Spain and Canary Islands from Leeds Bradford Airport

People sunbathe on Las Teresitas beach in Tenerife

The airline and tour operator have added thousands of new seats across the four destinations from Leeds Bradford, giving customers more choice and flexibility for Spring and the Easter holiday season.

Jet2. com and Jet2holidays have announced the following:

Tenerife – additional Tuesday services operating from March 8.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malaga – additional Tuesday services operating from March 8.

Alicante – additional Wednesday and Friday services operating from March 9.

Lanzarote – additional Wednesday services operating from March 16.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing sustained demand right across the board from Leeds Bradford Airport, with customer confidence bouncing back strongly as international travel starts to look like normal again.

"After the uncertainty of the past two years, it is very clear that customers want to book through a trusted package holiday provider.

"In response to that, we are seeing strong demand and we are responding to that quickly by adding more capacity where necessary, providing customers and independent travel agents with even more choice and flexibility.

"Spring and Easter are looking like extremely popular times to escape, and we anticipate there will be a huge getaway to the sun, which is why we are adding more capacity to these fantastic destinations.”