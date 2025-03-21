Maggie the injured Shar Pei before (left) and after surgery. (Photo submitted by VET CT)

A Birstall vets has been part of a “fantastic team” which helped to nurse a neglected dog back to a full recovery.

Maggie, an injured and heavily pregnant Shar Pei, had been spotted in a car park at The Chevin, in Otley, last April, after being seen chasing cars in the road during the night before coming under the care of Wrinkles Rescue.

Thought to be about 18 months old when she arrived at the West Yorkshire-based rescue centre, which is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the health and safety of Shar-Pei dogs, Maggie was suffering multiple signs of neglect. She was abandoned, injured, underweight and heavily pregnant.

She also had a severely deformed front leg, which made it impossible for her to walk normally.

Keith Leonard, lead vet at the Vets4Pets practice in Birstall, with Maggie's five puppies. (Photo submitted by VET CT)

However, with support from the team at Vets4Pets in Birstall, Maggie’s veterinary care plan, along with nursing from the Wrinkles team, helped her to recover her strength and deliver five healthy puppies.

Keith Leonard, lead vet at the Vets4Pets practice, said: “This was a fantastic team effort to give Maggie the care she deserved. The Wrinkles team provided great care and fundraised to support her treatment.

“We had input from specialist vets providing radiology reports and orthopaedic surgery advice from our partners at VET.CT, and surgical aids from Vet 3D.

“And, of course, a huge thanks to our wonderful team at the surgery who gave her the best chance through the surgery and after-care period.

Maggie was support by the team at Vets4Pets in Birstall and West Yorkshire-based Wrinkles Rescue. (Photo submitted by VET-CT)

“This really is why we get out of bed in the morning, and it’s just magic to see Maggie today. She's a completely different dog from when we first met her - thriving and ready to enjoy a full, happy life.

“And that’s thanks to everyone who contributed to give her the care she deserves.”

Sarah Sanderson from Wrinkles Rescue added: “Maggie is such a sweet girl and responded brilliantly to a bit of TLC. She couldn’t have been a better patient - it’s like she knew we were trying to help her.

“She was a fantastic mum to her five gorgeous pups, who are all now happy and healthy in their new homes.”

Maggie is continuing to recover and is due her final set of X-rays to hopefully sign her off for rehoming soon.

If you’d like to support Wrinkles Rescue to help Maggie and other dogs like her, visit: https://gofund.me/620f0708