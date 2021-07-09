It’s coming home! Send us your pictures when you’re watching England v Italy on Sunday

England play Italy at Wembley on Sunday in the nation’s biggest football match for 55 years.

By Tom Scargill
Friday, 9th July 2021, 9:43 am
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 9:44 am
England celebrate their side's victory towards the fans after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium on July 07, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

We’d love to see your photos from the night of you watching the big game with friends or family, whether it’s in your front room or in your local pub or club.

Send us your pictures of you cheering on Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions in the Euro 2020 final to [email protected]

