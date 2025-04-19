Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CBeebies star George Webster will return to help warm up the participants at this year’s Run for Jo and Family Fun Day.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which takes place at Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall on Sunday, June 22, is the ninth annual event to remember the murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

George said: “I'm very happy, pleased and proud to support Run for Jo again this year. It's an incredible event and is run by lovely people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's so important to be physically healthy as well as mentally healthy. Coming together as a whole community is a very important and fun part of that.

George Webster will return to help warm up the participants at this year’s Run for Jo

“We all come from different walks of life and come together to support this amazing event and other work that would make Jo proud.

“It's a way to make new connections, and remember Jo, who won’t ever be forgotten.

“The event is so inclusive, with its 6.5km and the 2.5km Fun Run for all who enjoy going out for a run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's other incredibly exciting stuff going on, too, such as live entertainment and a mascot race, so there's always something for everyone to enjoy.

George Webster with Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater

“I love the running and leading the warm-up with Kim. This event is so much fun - come along, make friends.”

The event, which is organised entirely by volunteers, expects hundreds of runners from across Yorkshire to take part.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted that George can join us again. He has so much energy and passion and is a huge hit with everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to George and his family for supporting us once again.”

Runners and walkers of all abilities are encouraged to join in, as well as school, sports and work teams and even dogs can come along. In addition to the main runs, there is also a mascot race and a range of activities, music, food and stalls from local businesses.

To register, visit www.racebest.com