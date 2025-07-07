‘It was a wonderful gesture’ - Kind-hearted Soroptimists donate money for electronic chess board at Mirfield Library

Pictured are Linda Davis and Pat Thornes (Soroptimists); two volunteer Soroptimists; William Welsh, leader and tutor of Chess Club; and Cynthia Collinson, chair of Friends of Mirfield Library.placeholder image
A recently-formed chess club at Mirfield Library has received “a wonderful gesture” – perhaps the perfect cheque-mate – thanks to some local kind-hearted Soroptimists.

The Friends of Mirfield Library group attended the Soroptimist’s Friendship Cafe coffee morning on Friday, July 4, where they were presented with some money donated by regulars at Spen Valley Soroptimists and Dewsbury and District Soroptimists, as well as Angel’s Cafe at Thornhill.

The money will enable the group to purchase a large electronic chess board to use for training purposes.

A spokesperson for Friends of Mirfield Library said: “It was a wonderful gesture and a lovely event. One good thing – leading to another!

“The Friends of Mirfield Library cannot thank the Soroptimists enough.”

The chess club was only set up at the library in May of this year and is going from strength to strength.

Soroptimists is a global organisation of volunteers who support women and girls world wide through education and help in setting up businesses.

