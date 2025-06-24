Held on what would have been her 51st birthday, the Run for Jo, as part of the Great Get Together campaign, celebrates Jo’s belief that “we have far more in common than that which divides us” after she was murdered in 2016.

The day, organised by The Jo Cox Foundation, brought the community together for a 6.5km cross-country run, a 2.5km fun run and a mascot’s race, while there were also a range of activities, live music, food and stalls from local businesses.

The event was supported by Jo’s family, with her sister, Kim Leadbeater, MP for Spen Valley, leading the warm-ups with the help of CBeebies star George Webster.

Thanking people for supporting the event, Kim posted on Facebook:

“Another outstanding Run for Jo today at Oakwell Hall Country Park. Huge thanks to the small team of inspirational volunteers who work throughout the year to create such a fantastic event.

“Thank you to every single person who came along - runners, walkers, sponsors, stall holders, entertainers. And huge thanks to the brilliant George Webster from CBeebies for helping me with the warm-ups!

“It’s 9 years since Jo was killed and it means so much that people still show their support.”

Next year’s Run for Jo will be the tenth anniversary event.

Take a look at these photos, courtesy of Kim Leadbeater Facebook and Run For Jo, from Sunday’s event.

