Plans are in place in Cleckheaton to help fight Kirklees Council’s parking charges proposals for the town.

Bronte Angela Rouse, who works as a teaching assistant in Bradford, set up a Facebook group - ‘Protest for parking charges in Cleckheaton/Kirklees’ - after the council confirmed earlier this month that people would have a 21-day consultation period to submit any objections to the scheme, which would see charges brought into the town’s four main free council-run car parks at Crown Street, St Johns, the Town Hall and Westgate.

Now, Bronte has organised a community meeting, which is being held at 6pm tonight (Thursday) at The Chain Bar, on Cheapside, before a scheduled protest march in the town on Saturday, April 27, at 12pm.

Asked why the matter was important to her, Bronte said: “I have noticed that a lot of people in the community are already struggling. I’m not an MP or a councillor, I’m 22 and I just felt like I needed to use my voice. A lot of people are suffering from the cost of living crisis and it’s affected our community in a lot of ways.

“A lot more people are using food banks, people aren’t going to NHS appointments because they can’t afford to travel, they’re not taking up their prescriptions, they’re using less heating leading to damp and mouldy homes, they’re eating lower quality foods, and it is affecting people’s mental health as well.

“I feel like a lot of us are really feeling the pressure before these added costs for parking charges. I just do not believe people in Cleckheaton should be having to pay this, especially seeing as everyone is struggling financially. It is not fair at all and I don’t think we will be able to manage it. It will be detrimental to the town.

“It was quiet in town (on Tuesday afternoon). Speaking to some of the business owners they told me they had to shut early. You can imagine what will happen if these parking charges are in place.”

Revealing what Thursday’s meeting and Saturday’s protest’s main aims were, Bronte said:

“The meeting is to bring people together so they can use their voice. A lot of people don’t know where to start or what to do or feel like their voice doesn’t matter.

“We can all talk about it and share our thoughts of what to do and what to say at the protest.

“Invites have gone round Cleckheaton in person. There are posters in windows and a lot of people are aware. We are hoping for a good turnout and local councillors and members of the Chamber of Trade should be attending.

“I will be speaking at the meeting about how it will affect the community and why they should get involved, and make people aware that they are important and their voice does matter.

“At the protest, we’re meeting outside the town hall. There will be speakers and it will be a chance to let the community use their voice.”

Saturday’s protest will see people march from the town hall along Bradford Road before turning right onto Parkside, then onto Northgate, Horncastle Street and back onto Bradford Road.

Responses to the consultation can be sent by email to: [email protected] quoting reference DEV/D119-122/Car Park