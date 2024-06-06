Veterans were invited to the Old Colonial, on Sunday, June 2, where wreaths were laid at the on-site memorial, the Kohima epitaph was read and The Last Post and Reveille were played, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

A Mirfield pub has honoured the 80th anniversary of the Normandy D-Day landings by treating veterans to a free Sunday lunch and a specially crafted medal, while a war-time menu is on the specials board today (Thursday).

Veterans were invited to the Old Colonial, on Sunday, June 2, where wreaths were laid at the on-site memorial, the Kohima epitaph was read and The Last Post and Reveille were played.

There was also a small talk by former Green Howard officer Major David Pinder, who spoke about D-Day hero Stan Hollis, a Green Howard soldier who won the Victoria Cross for his outstanding bravery on D-Day - the only Victoria Cross awarded on D-Day.

A candle was also lit at the memorial for absent friends.

Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial, with the special Full Strength Monty pump to commemorate the anniversary.

The pub’s landlord, Tim Wood, who helps to run Mirfield’s Remembrance parade and service every November, said:

“It was absolutely excellent. The Old Colonial is famous for supporting veterans and their extended family. We are a community-based pub and we look after all our crown service veterans.

“It is especially poignant that we remember the sacrifices made in all conflicts as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy D-Day landings. Our collective thoughts go out to all who have served the crown.

“My great uncle Harold lost his life on the Somme in 1916. Another uncle, Arthur, was killed in World War Two when RMS Lancastria was sunk during the evacuation from northern France in 1940.

“My grandfather, Sam Wood, served in North Africa in World War Two alongside the famous Desert Rats. My father Malcolm underwent national service and served in the REME (Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers). My younger brother Michael served in the West Yorkshire Fire Service and my younger sister Amanda served in West Midlands Police.

“I served the crown in the West Yorkshire Police. The skills and knowledge gained helped me alongside others to develop Mirfield’s Remembrance Parade and service, often considered to be the largest of its kind outside Whitehall London.

“Our customers, many of whom are veterans, always attend events when notified and their input into society and the local community is always warmly and greatly appreciated.

“We will remember them.”

The Old Colonial, on Dunbottle Lane, is running a special war-time menu for today (Thursday), which includes Corned Beef Hash, Spam Fritters and Woolton Pie.