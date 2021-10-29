IT firm marks milestone a decade after being created in owner's bedroom

Managing director Craig Edmondson celebrates 10 years of Edmondson's IT Services, Liversedge

Edmondson’s IT, in Liversedge, is marking the milestone after Craig Edmondson made his dreams of becoming a business owner in the tech industry a reality.

Back in 2011, his passion for IT had begun. The bedroom base soon outgrew itself and it was time to rent an office, with staff members, due to an ever-growing number of clients.

Services vary from IT support, telecoms, web design, bespoke software development and CRM systems.

The rented office based in Heckmondwike also outgrew itself. It was time for Craig and his team to take the plunge and purchase an Edmondson’s IT head office.

This renovation project has recently taken place in Liversedge and allowed Edmondson’s IT to have multiple modern offices, departments and more team members.

Edmondson’s IT has played a huge part within the local community and around the UK, when vital IT support was in such demand due to remote working during the pandemic.

The firm is heavily involved in the community, sponsoring sports clubs such as Norristhorpe Juniors and Ossett Ladies WRFC.

It also supports young adults in their passion for IT as a career, and has seen many young apprentices bloom into IT professionals who are now a huge asset to the business.