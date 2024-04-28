‘It feels like a dream’ Batley security guard bags £20k cash prize in online competition

Wasim Saleem, from Batley, received a surprise video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who told him he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.

Wasim, 39, said: “I’ve never won anything before in my life and in this day and age with money being tight, it means an awful lot.

“I still can’t quite believe I’ve won and it feels like a dream. I might have to watch the video again of Christian surprising me to check it really happened.”

The father-of-four said he plans to spend his winnings on home refurbishments.

“My wife has been wanting a new kitchen for some time. If she’s happy, then I’m happy,” he said.

“She has already been looking online for designer kitchens.

“If there’s any change left over, I will probably spend it on myself as I work hard and deserve it, but the family comes first.”

Before Wasim said goodbye to Christian on the phone, he confessed that he was more excited about speaking to him than his massive cash win.

“I’ve been playing with BOTB for a couple of years, and I was really hoping to see and speak to Christian one day. I’m so happy I’ve been able to.”

Christian said: “A massive congratulations to Wasim for winning this brilliant cash prize.

“Even though he seemed more happy to see me than winning the money, I’m sure he will enjoy the new kitchen as much as his wife.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

The competition experts recently gave away its biggest ever competition giveaway, with pizza delivery driver Marius Preda from Tamworth bagging a whopping £500,000 cash prize.

It currently has Instant Win prizes up for grabs, with 5,000 to 15,000 winners everyday.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £64m-worth of cars so far.