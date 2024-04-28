‘It feels like a dream’ Batley security guard bags £20k cash prize in online competition

A security officer from Batley couldn’t believe his luck after winning a £20,000 cash prize courtesy of an online competition.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wasim Saleem, from Batley, received a surprise video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who told him he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.Wasim Saleem, from Batley, received a surprise video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who told him he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.
Wasim Saleem, from Batley, received a surprise video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who told him he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.

Wasim Saleem received a surprise video call from BOTB (Best of The Best) presenter Christian Williams who told him he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.

Wasim, 39, said: “I’ve never won anything before in my life and in this day and age with money being tight, it means an awful lot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I still can’t quite believe I’ve won and it feels like a dream. I might have to watch the video again of Christian surprising me to check it really happened.”

The father-of-four said he plans to spend his winnings on home refurbishments.

“My wife has been wanting a new kitchen for some time. If she’s happy, then I’m happy,” he said.

“She has already been looking online for designer kitchens.

“If there’s any change left over, I will probably spend it on myself as I work hard and deserve it, but the family comes first.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The father-of-four said he plans to spend his winnings on home refurbishments.The father-of-four said he plans to spend his winnings on home refurbishments.
The father-of-four said he plans to spend his winnings on home refurbishments.

Before Wasim said goodbye to Christian on the phone, he confessed that he was more excited about speaking to him than his massive cash win.

Read More
Dogs Trust receptionist from Batley gives rescue dog Finn a furry-tail ending as...

“I’ve been playing with BOTB for a couple of years, and I was really hoping to see and speak to Christian one day. I’m so happy I’ve been able to.”

Christian said: “A massive congratulations to Wasim for winning this brilliant cash prize.

“Even though he seemed more happy to see me than winning the money, I’m sure he will enjoy the new kitchen as much as his wife.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

The competition experts recently gave away its biggest ever competition giveaway, with pizza delivery driver Marius Preda from Tamworth bagging a whopping £500,000 cash prize.

It currently has Instant Win prizes up for grabs, with 5,000 to 15,000 winners everyday.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £64m-worth of cars so far.

To see Wasim’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to BOTB.com.

Related topics:Batley