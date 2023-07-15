The event, which was established in 2022, will be taking over the King George V playing fields, on Halifax Road, on Saturday, July 29, between 10am and 3pm, with people being able to enjoy market stalls, artisan makers, food and drink, entertainment for children and a tombola.

The idea of a summer fair for Liversedge originated from Emma Parkin, owner of local business The Littlest Cupcake, and she is also the main organiser at this year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year I thought I’d put something together because there was no real kind of market or fair in Liversedge, so I looked at the venue and thought that it would be good.

The Liversedge Summer Fair will be held at the King George V playing fields, on Halifax Road, on Saturday, July 29, between 10am and 3pm

“I know a few people and traders from various places like Cleckheaton Farmers’ Market and Heckmondwike Market and places like that, so we put a few local businesses together for that one last year and it was a huge success. Here we are again.

“We have got more stalls this year. Last year we had 20, this year we have over 30 and more stuff to do with the kids, like a bouncy castle and some rides.

“Last year we got a lot of feedback saying it was great as there’s nothing here in Liversedge for the community, so it’s a good thing to bring everybody together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleckheaton food business Roast will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, while there will also be a pizza stall as well.