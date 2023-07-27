The multi-faith centre was one of the first of its kind to open in the 1990s, where people can meditate and pray in hospital.

The ICWA liaised with MY Hospitals Charity – the registered NHS charity supporting Mid Yorkshire’s three hospital sites in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury and in the community – before deciding how best to spend the funds raised.

The aim of the charity is to raise and allocate funds for projects that elevate the physical and emotional well-being of patients and staff, and improve facilities and services across the trust which would not otherwise be funded by the NHS.

Money raised by the Islamic Cultural and Welfare Association (ICWA) has been used to install a new air con unit at Dewsbury Hospital's multi-faith centre

Kasim Patel, chairman of the ICWA, said: “The ICWA has a long-standing relationship with Dewsbury Hospital and it’s a privilege to have been able to help.

“The collection was made by the local community and it’s good to know that the wider community will benefit.”

Mr Patel added: “Any monies remaining of the donation left over will go towards MY Hospitals Charity MRI Appeal.”

The charity will soon launch its appeal to the public to reach the philanthropic target of £1.25million for a new diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital which will house a state-of-the-art 3.0 Tesla MRI scanner.

The £6million development is almost completely funded, with trust budget allocations and a grant from NHS England and thanks to major grants from local business Sovereign Health Care and from the national grant-maker the Garfield Weston Foundation.

The charity is asking the local community to raise the final £750,000 by the end of the year.

Keith Ramsay, chairman of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “On behalf of the trust I would like to say thank you to the ICWA for their fundraising efforts which both our patients and staff will benefit from.

"We want to offer the very best facilities at our hospitals and their generous gift has enabled us to improve our centre, which we are very appreciative of.