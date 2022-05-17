Is Kathleen, aged 104, the oldest resident in Batley and Spen?

Kim Leadbeater and Kathleen Appleyard.

Batley and Spen MP Ms Leadbeater officially opened the home’s new “Gentlemen’s Lounge” and took to the dance floor with residents.

On being introduced to Kathleen Appleyard, aged 104, Ms Leadbeater said: “You look amazing. I wonder if you are my oldest constituent here in Batley and Spen? I’m going to try to find out!”

Ms Leadbeater toured the home on Soothill Lane in Batley, inspected the new lounge and chatted with residents before taking to the dance floor with some of them for a sing-a-long.

She also met with two community nurses who were giving Covid booster jabs and said: “I really want to thank you for all your hard work.”

After the visit, Ms Leadbeater posted pictures on her social media accounts, saying how happy she had been to meet Kathleen, and has asked her followers to let her know if anyone else in the area is over 100 and if they can beat Kathleen for “years of experience”.

She said: “Kathleen and the other residents at Lydgate Lodge are being looked after brilliantly.

“The staff there have worked so hard through the pandemic and I want to pay tribute to everybody who has done so much to keep our older family members as safe as possible.

“It was heart-warming to talk to many of the residents, staff and visitors.

“There was a lot to take in, with so many stories of Batley and Spen past and present, and I loved every minute of it.”

Ms Leadbeater is now asking readers of the Batley and Birstall News and the Spenborough Guardian if they know of other constituents who are over 100 and if any can rival Kathleen for the title of Batley and Spen’s senior citizen.