People feeding birds in parts of Kirklees could soon be slapped with a fine.

A new order is set to be introduced aimed at stopping bird feeding in the centres of Batley, Dewsbury and Ravensthorpe.

It comes as Kirklees Council reviews its Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), with officers proposing a number of changes.

The orders give councils a wide range of flexible powers to crackdown on anti-social behaviour and detrimental activities in certain areas, and a breach can lead to a fine or even prosecution.

Kirklees currently has nine PSPOs in place dealing with dog fouling; the control of fires and barbecues; control of fireworks, sky lanterns and balloon; means of picking up after your dog; dogs on lead on request, dogs to be on leads at all times; dog exclusion areas; public urination and defecation; and street drinking.

The plan is to amend some of the existing PSPOs and create some new ones to tackle “emerging” issues, with an update brought to a meeting of the council’s environment and climate change scrutiny panel.

At the meeting, Coun Will Simpson (Labour, Denby Dale), wanted to make it clear that the council did not have an “anti-bird agenda” but the measures were there to address issues with vermin being attracted to an area as a result of the food.

On top of this, a borough-wide PSPO is proposed to tackle problems around nuisance vehicles.

Also described as an emerging issue, exacerbated by the housing crisis, was loitering, nuisance behaviour and temporary structures like tents or gazebos being put up without permission, with a PSPO designed to address these problems in town centres.

Several members of the panel raised concerns that a lot of the PSPOs would impact homeless or vulnerable people but council officers explained that the council is working with its rough sleeping initiative and various charities and that enforcement is only used as a “last resort”.

Councillor Simpson said: “I think it’s important for us to re-emphasise that this isn’t that the council’s going to go out and start being really horrible to homeless people, it’s about having the power there that can be used in the right situations if we deem that’s the most appropriate thing to use after all of these support mechanisms have also been taken there and explored.”