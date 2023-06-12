Invisible Ink, written by Guy Hargreaves, will be performed at The Leggers Inn, Dewsbury, on Thursday, June 22, at 7pm, before further performances at Batley Library on Saturday, June 24 (3pm) and Birstall Community Centre on Sunday, June 25 (3pm).

Invisible Ink begins in 1983 as a tired old dancer unpacks a dusty shoebox and tries to piece together who he was, is and just might be. It is a tender story with songs, Lycra and an audacious attempt to fill the world with love.

Guy spent time in Kirklees developing the show, and meeting with local residents, groups and organisations – including Dewsbury-based Men’s Talk, a performing arts group for men with experience of mental health issues.

Invisible Ink is written by and stars Guy Hargeaves

Guy, who wrote and stars in Invisible Ink, said: “Making a show that is so personal does not happened without some sticky patches.

"I have often felt a bit lost travelling this creative journey. Memory is not always reliable. Navigating through emotional peaks and valleys (your own and those of the ones you hold dearest) can be tricky.

"But, as the sign on our kitchen cupboard reads: ‘Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.’

"I hope that I will have made something funny, tender, highly personal and universal by the time I share this show with an audience. It’s been a long time coming.”

The new one-man show will have its premiere at The Leggers Inn, Dewsbury

Invisible Ink has been commissioned and produced by Creative Scene, a flagship Arts Council England Creative People and Places project in Kirklees.

Nancy Barrett, creative director of Creative Scene, said: “Take a break from technology to see this brilliant, new one-man show to be performed in community venues in Dewsbury, Batley and Birstall. You can even see the live theatre premiere in a pub.

“Lots of people living here in Kirklees have helped with the development of this play, including members of support group Men’s Talk, so it is fitting that it is being performed on our doorstep.”

