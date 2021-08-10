Intimate wedding venue above florist's shop in Mirfield holds first event

Cate Wood at The Workshop and Loft which is now a venue for weddings.

During lockdown restrictions, only scaled-back weddings were allowed and many couples loved the more intimate gathering of just closest family and friends.

Post-pandemic, the trend looks likely to be smaller wedding parties, and Mirfield florist turned entrepreneur Cate Wood hopes to catch the wave at The Workshop and Loft.

“People seem to be looking for something more intimate and more special,” said Cate. “And that’s exactly what we can offer.”

Guests enjoying the launch night

Cate, 50, runs Flowers at 180, a florist on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield town centre. But over the last year or so she’s been working behind the scenes to turn two floors above her shop into a stunning rustic space for weddings, parties and other celebrations.

Cate held a launch night last Friday which proved very popular.

“It was a fabulous night and I don’t know whether it was just that people are so happy to be out and about again after lockdown but we had wall-to-wall smiles.

“Lots of customers from the shop came to support us and there were lots of friends and family including people I hadn’t seen for such a long time,” said Cate. “It felt like a big private party.”

The day after the launch party, Cate and her staff held their first full wedding with ceremony, reception and evening do.

“It was wonderful,” said Cate. “There were a few nervy moments but these were just teething problems and they were soon sorted out.

“There was music and candles. It was beautiful and everyone had a great time.”