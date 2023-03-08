International Women's Day: The story of former West Yorkshire Police Officer, Mary Ethel Danby

Mary Ethel Danby joined the Force in May 1925

Mary Ethel Danby joined the Force in May 1925, having worked previously as a civilian clerk in the criminal investigation department.

When Mary joined, police forces nationally were male dominated and the opportunity for women to join as officers was only recently introduced.

Prior to this, there were no opportunities for women to become police officers.

Mary joined the Force and successfully progressed through the ranks, through to Chief Inspector.

She was later promoted to Superintendent becoming the first woman to hold the role outside of the Metropolitan Police.

During her career, Mary was awarded the British Empire Medal by King George VI and worked through Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

Mary set the standard for women in policing in West Yorkshire.

Over the years, there has been lots of prominent and significant women working for the Force, at both West Riding and West Yorkshire Police, who have achieved great success.

Each year the Force hosts an awards ceremony to honour and reward the best that West Yorkshire Police has to offer.

As part of our commitment towards tackling violence against women and girls, this year, a new award will be introduced for those colleagues who best achieve results in tackling this area of work.

The award will be named the Mary Ethel Danby award, in memory of one of our first female police officers.

Chief Superintendent Alisa Newman and Rebecca Tennyson who assisted in the initial research of Mary’s story said: “We are extremely proud that through our research into the history of women in policing we found this inspirational woman.

"Mary and others like her changed the face of policing and it is fitting that her legacy will be captured in an award in her name.”

Deputy Chief Constable, Catherine Hankinson of West Yorkshire Police, said: “As a senior female officer myself, I am hugely inspired by the contribution which Mary made to West Yorkshire Police, especially at a time when female police officers were few and far between.