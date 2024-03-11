International Women's Day: Soroptimists rally together on walk to Dewsbury Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday, March 8 members of Dewsbury and District Soroptimists, Garforth Elmet Soroptimists, Yorkshire Soroptimist President (a member of Wakefield & District Soroptimists), Kirklees Cohesion, Ravensthorpe Community Centre and West Yorkshire Police walked from Dewsbury Railway Station to Dewsbury Town Hall to rally together to #InspireInclusion across our communities and help forge a #genderequal world.

There was also an opportunity to sample the "All The Women” beer at the West Riding.