International Women's Day event in Dewsbury celebrates successful females

This year's International Women's Day celebrations held at Dewsbury Moor Amateur Rugby League Club

The event was organised by Bramwell's CIO to showcase the work and success of local women from Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and the Spen Valley. Their achievements were highlighted at last Sunday's event.

Awards, along with trophies, were presented to all recipients for their outstanding contributions in society.

There was also an opportunity for some of the award winners to showcase their talent by performing an evening of song and music at the rugby club, on Heckmondwike Road.

Councillor Viv Kendrick said: "It's essentially important to highlight the contribution of all these heroes who are none other than our own local women from our own local communities.

"But let's not forget the fact that women have always made a massive contribution throughout history.

"Women like Florence Nightingale were angels of comfort during the horrors of the Crimean War. Emily Pankhurst led the Suffragettes movement against huge odds to achieve voting rights for British women just over a hundred years ago, and a brave determined Missionary called Gladys Ayleward led 200 orphaned children to safety across the wilderness of 1930s war-torn China.

"So let's talk about the amazing achievements of all women, whether those achievements are likely to be local, regional, national or even of a historic global significance.

"Alongside this message of mine, I now hope we shall also celebrate International Men's Day in a few months time with just as much passion because there are many good men out there as well doing lots of equally good work."