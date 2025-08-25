Inspiring story of 22-year-old from Gomersal left brain damaged after car accident returning to playing football

Callum Irvine

A 22-year-old from Gomersal left with brain damage following a car accident has had his dream come true of playing football again after his former club established a pan-disability team.

Callum Irvine was aged seven when he was involved in a road accident, having played for Gomersal and Cleckheaton in a football match, scoring a hat-trick, being awarded man of the match, and helping his team win earlier that day.

Following the accident, Callum spent six-months at Leeds General Infirmary hospital and his mum Carly Irvine, having been told by doctors that he might not survive, started to think about organising his funeral.

Remarkably, Callum pulled through, however the accident left him with a significant brain injury limiting his cognitive development to around the mental age of a seven-year-old.

Unable to play the game he loved, Callum, would go watch and support his former team-mates.

However, Callum who is a student at Springfield Sixth Form Centre in Dewsbury, has recently returned to the game he loves, after 15 years, to rejoin and play for his former club, Gomersal and Cleckheaton, in their new pan-disability team.

Carly said: “Callum has been training with their pan-disability team since day one. He absolutely loves it. Every Monday he asks me if it’s Thursday yet, training day.

"The coaches are brilliant, in fact Mick Binks coached Callum when he was younger and would visit him in hospital, as did Colin Watson, another of the coaches.

“The club has always been incredibly supportive. Mick and Colin visited Callum a number of times when he was in hospital and would bring gifts. They even wrote to Alex Ferguson who sent a letter to Callum.

“Andrew Birkenshaw and Mick coach the pan-disability team and they’re absolutely brilliant with all the young people who attend. It’s such a supportive club with lovely parents and the kids are amazing. It’s like a little family. We cannot wait for the matches to commence in September.

“In the local area the opportunity for young people with additional needs to participate in sport are limited. There definitely needs to be more available for them as it is incredibly beneficial. What I have learnt is that you don’t ever tell these young people that they can’t do something, as they’ll definitely prove you wrong.”