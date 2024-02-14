Inspirational Dewsbury man shares his message of hope following life-saving liver transplant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Muhsin Husain, 24, was on the transplant waiting list for four years, while suffering from primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), an uncommon liver disease that affects the brain and central nervous system.

In Muhsin’s case, this affected his level of consciousness and led to physical symptoms such as jaundice.

A family member was being assessed to donate part of her liver to Muhsin. It was at this time that he received the news he had only months to live.

Muhsin Husain

Muhsin was moved onto the urgent transplant list and within hours a deceased donor was found as a match.

He said the transplant has “transformed his life”.

After a 12-month recovery, Muhsin is now a picture of health. His energy levels have increased, he has returned to work and is attending the gym again.

His mother, Noreen Husain, said: “It’s a new life for him, a new beginning.

"I never thought we would get a donor, but we stayed positive and good things happened.

"Muhsin now shares this message of hope with others in a comparable situation.

"He has created a new tradition to annually take part in the Transplant Games.

"Muhsin is a ray of light - even the nurses who cared for him said he was an inspiration to all.”

Dr John Hutchinson, consultant hepatologist at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “Mushin's story is just one of the many success stories we take pride in sharing from the trust. It shows the positive impact organ donation has on patients and their families.

“In the past year, seven Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust patients have received liver transplants in Leeds Teaching Hospitals, our local transplant centre.

"However, 13 patients are still waiting on a liver transplant in West Yorkshire. And a further 663 individuals are waiting across the UK.

“Our commitment as a trust is to actively encourage both patients and staff to register their decision to donate. And to share this decision with their loved ones. This is important for helping those in need.”