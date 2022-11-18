Anna Owsicka, home manager at Lydgate Lodge, a luxury care home in Batley, has been recognised for her “inspirational leadership and care in the home” and was praised by the judges for “working tirelessly to improve the home, and always having time for her residents, their families, and the care team.”

After receiving the prestigious prize, Anna, who has worked in the care industry for 17 years, said: “I still can’t believe I won! It’s lovely to be recognised for the work you do.

"I’ve put my whole self into Lydgate Lodge and winning has motivated me to continue doing what I’m doing. This award really tells me how much my work is appreciated.

Anna Owsicka, home manager at Lydgate Lodge, a luxury care home in Batley, has been recognised for her “inspirational leadership and care in the home” at the Ideal Care Awards 2022.

“I’m ready to take on any new challenges to ensure that our residents, families and staff joining Lydgate Lodge feel like it’s ‘a home from home’.”

The Ideal Care Awards were created in 2019 to recognise, reward and pay tribute to staff at Ideal Carehomes who constantly go above and beyond in their roles.

Stacey Linn, Managing Director, said: “Since joining Ideal Carehomes last year, Anna has been an inspiration to our teams and our residents. Anna shows care and compassion in everything she does, giving her all to make Lydgate Lodge such a warm and welcoming place to live and work.

“We operate 32 care homes across the country so to win this award is a huge achievement. Congratulations, Anna, and thank you for all you do for our home!”