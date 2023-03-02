Conservative clubs throughout the country may be asked to check their premises following the death of a Dewsbury man.

Stephen Preston, a former firefighter who was a long-serving secretary and trustee of Earlsheaton Conservative Club, died after a fall on the club premises on May 6, 2022.

An inquest heard that on that afternoon he had been at the club and although he had been drinking he was not drunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While walking down stairs with the aid of a stick he fell, hitting his head on the glass double doors at the bottom of the staircase.

Earlsheaton Conservative Club, Dewsbury

The glass smashed, and his head became lodged between the broken glass.

Paramedics arrived very quickly at the scene but he was certified as dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expert witnesses told Martin Fleming, the coroner for West Yorkshire (Western), that not only was it not safety glass but the doors, which were installed in the early 1990s, did not comply with the relevant Health and Safety legislation because they were too close to the bottom step.

During the inquest, club representatives said they had taken immediate steps to remedy the situation and would notify the coroner when the work has been done.

Mr Fleming recorded a conclusion of accidental death, the cause of death being haemorrhage from face and neck injuries.

But because of concerns he has issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the London-based Association of Conservative Clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has asked that a review be carried out of the glazing in doors at the foot of stairs in all Conservative Clubs in England and Wales and to check the proximity of doors to the bottom of staircases.

“In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe the Conservative Association has the power to take such action,” he said.