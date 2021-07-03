Innovative artwork to go on display in Batley, Dewsbury and Spen

The owl installation from #HEARTyourtown 2020

Kirklees Council hopes these temporary art installations, window displays and temporary sculptures, which will begin to appear in towns across Kirklees in July, will once again bring colour to town centres in the district.

The council, which has funded the project, is working with West Yorkshire Print Workshop, Creative Scene and WOVEN Festival to commission local artists to create and display innovative works of art in Batley, Dewsbury Heckmondwike and Mirfield.

West Yorkshire Print Workshop has commissioned six local artists to create a mixture of art installations, window displays and temporary sculptures during July and August.

The 'Stitched Resilience' exhibition currently on display in Dewsbury town centre

In addition to the installations, there will be a number of live events to highlight the sites in Mirfield.

Creative Scene is working with local artists to create new artworks and murals at sites across Batley.

Once completed, there will be a street art trail across the town supported by an app which will bring the works to life with poetry, music and animations.

WOVEN festival commissioned Stitched Resilience, an online and outdoor exhibition, to celebrate resilience in the face of challenging times.

A mural from #HEARTyourtown 2020

A selection of images are already showcased in the outdoor gallery in Dewsbury town centre through to August, with the full exhibition and stories online at www.stitchedresilience.com.

Councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “Art, culture and creativity is part of what brings our communities to life.

“Many of us find joy in art and creativity. For many it has been a lifeline and incredible outlet during this last 18 months.

"Unfortunately, the creative sector has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

“By supporting local artists through the #HEARTyourtown project we hope that this will go some way in helping them to recover while brightening up our town centres for everyone to enjoy.

“There are so many artists involved with the project, which will result in a great variety of artworks on display across Kirklees.

"As life begins to return to normal, now is the perfect time to celebrate all of the creativity that surrounds us.

"With an art trail, interactive sessions to performance art, there is something for everyone and lots of different ways to get involved as you are out and about rediscovering your local area.”

Artworks will continue to appear in the towns over the summer months. More information can be found on the #HEARTyourtown webpage.