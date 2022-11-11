The 36 engineers who are members of Unite, the UK’s leading union, had voted in favour of strikes in a pay dispute and announced industrial action, which would have disrupted Christmas production.

But following the announcement of industrial action last month, fresh talks were held and an improved pay offer was made.

The workers were balloted on the new offer and it has now been accepted, ending the dispute.

The Fox's Biscuits factory on Whitaker Street, Batley.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “This was an important win for a distinctive group of workers who had never taken industrial action previously.

“Their commitment and determination ensured they secured a greatly improved pay deal.”

Under the deal, the workers will receive a 13.5 per cent pay increase, six per cent more than previously offered, the union says.

In addition, the workers will see the number of days they have to wait before receiving sick pay reduced from two days to one and that they will also receive full sick pay for 10 weeks rather than the current eight weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A production line at the Fox's Biscuits factory.

The engineers also received a £100 one off payment for accepting the offer.

Unite regional officer, Chris Rawlinson, said: “The dispute has built a strong sense of solidarity among our members.

“The union will be building on this victory, in future pay negotiations and will also seek to secure formal recognition for our members at the company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which was founded in 1853 and still has a bakery in Batley, produces products such as Fox’s Crinkle Crunch and Chocolatey Rounds among more than six billion biscuits a year.

A spokesperson from Fox’s Burton’s Company said: “We are pleased to confirm that we have reached an agreement with our colleagues and their union representatives this week.