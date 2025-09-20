In pictures: Winning photos from last year's competitions as Dewsbury Photographic Group starts new season

By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Dewsbury Photographic Group started its new season on September 8 when members met for a social night.

Members had the chance to catch up with friends and discuss what type of photographs they had been taking over the summer, with a view to winning competitions in the new season.

The club has a new programme of events including guest speakers, studio nights and dates when images need to be submitted for judging in the various competitions.

This month’s featured images are from a number of last season’s competitions - many of them were winners.

A spokesperson said: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.

“We are always looking for new members that will give the existing members some competition. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the group’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Amur Leopard

1. Photography

Amur Leopard Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Thornton Pickard camera and plates

2. Photography

Thornton Pickard camera and plates Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

The Beauty of The Beast

3. Photography

The Beauty of The Beast Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Eurasian Jays

4. Photography

Eurasian Jays Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

