In pictures: Winning photos from last year's competitions as Dewsbury Photographic Group starts new season

Members had the chance to catch up with friends and discuss what type of photographs they had been taking over the summer, with a view to winning competitions in the new season.

The club has a new programme of events including guest speakers, studio nights and dates when images need to be submitted for judging in the various competitions.

This month’s featured images are from a number of last season’s competitions - many of them were winners.

A spokesperson said: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.

“We are always looking for new members that will give the existing members some competition. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the group’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

