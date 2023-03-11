IN PICTURES: The best 10 spots to go star gazing in Yorkshire
Yorkshire has two international dark sky reserves in the form of the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks.
In most towns and cities, residents have got so used to light pollution that we don’t realise the magical spectacle of twinkling stars that we are missing out on when day turns to night. Luckily though, there are still places around the UK that are perfect for stargazing, including a selection of spots in Yorkshire.
Both the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors were named International Dark Sky Reserves in 2020 due to their lack of light pollution and the Northern Lights can be spotted towards the Yorkshire Coast during spring.
Dalby Forest, located in the North York Moors National Park and on this list, has recently been a hot spot for seeing the Northern Lights. It was captured by the duo behind Astro Dogs.
This list has been collated by Gorgeous Cottages and the reserves are in no specific order.